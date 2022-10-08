Former president of China Merchants Bank expelled from CPC, public office

Tian Huiyu, former president of China Merchants Bank, has been expelled from the CPC and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

Tian Huiyu, former president of China Merchants Bank, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws, the country's top anti-graft body announced on Saturday.

The announcement came on the heels of an investigation into Tian by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Tian, also former Party chief of the bank, has lost his aspirations and convictions and failed to faithfully and fully implement major decisions and arrangements regarding financial matters by the CPC Central Committee, according to an official statement.

Flouting the eight-point code on Party and government conduct, he accepted banquet, tour and golf game invitations, as well as gifts. Tian also failed to report his personal information in accordance with relevant regulations.

The investigation found that Tian took undue advantage of his position to seek personal benefits.

Tian's acts constituted serious violations of Party discipline and serious duty-related malfeasance, and he is suspected of criminal offenses, read the statement.

His illicit gains will be confiscated and the case about his suspected criminal offenses will be transferred to the procuratorate for examination and prosecution.