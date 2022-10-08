News / Nation

Media center for 20th CPC national congress to open on Oct. 12

Xinhua
  17:57 UTC+8, 2022-10-08       0
A media center for the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will open on October 12.
Xinhua
  17:57 UTC+8, 2022-10-08       0

A media center for the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will open on October 12.

The media center will handle credentials and interview applications for foreign journalists and journalists from the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions, as well as Taiwan.

The center will also organize press conferences and arrange coverage of the congress for reporters.

The press reception service area of the media center is located in Hotel Nikko New Century Beijing.

A website (http://20th.cpcnews.cn) and social media accounts in WeChat, Weibo and Toutiao for the media center will open on October 10 to provide information about the congress, press conferences, and press interviews. An area on the website will be dedicated to providing information services for registered reporters.

The telephone numbers of the reception office for domestic journalists are: (8610)68356200, 68356300. The fax numbers are: (8610)68356700, 68356800.

The telephone numbers of the reception office for journalists from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are: (8610)68350700, 68350800. The fax numbers are: (8610)68350900, 68351900.

The telephone numbers of the reception office for foreign journalists are: (8610)68350100, 68350200. The fax numbers are: (8610)68350400, 68350500.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Weibo
Toutiao
CPC
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     