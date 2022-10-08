Media center for 20th CPC national congress to open on Oct. 12

A media center for the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will open on October 12.

A media center for the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) will open on October 12.

The media center will handle credentials and interview applications for foreign journalists and journalists from the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions, as well as Taiwan.

The center will also organize press conferences and arrange coverage of the congress for reporters.

The press reception service area of the media center is located in Hotel Nikko New Century Beijing.

A website (http://20th.cpcnews.cn) and social media accounts in WeChat, Weibo and Toutiao for the media center will open on October 10 to provide information about the congress, press conferences, and press interviews. An area on the website will be dedicated to providing information services for registered reporters.

The telephone numbers of the reception office for domestic journalists are: (8610)68356200, 68356300. The fax numbers are: (8610)68356700, 68356800.

The telephone numbers of the reception office for journalists from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan are: (8610)68350700, 68350800. The fax numbers are: (8610)68350900, 68351900.

The telephone numbers of the reception office for foreign journalists are: (8610)68350100, 68350200. The fax numbers are: (8610)68350400, 68350500.