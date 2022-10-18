﻿
News / Nation

Li Keqiang calls for forging ahead with concrete work toward building modern socialist China in all respects

Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-10-18       0
Li Keqiang on Monday participated in a group discussion with delegates from northwest China's Gansu Province.
Xinhua
  08:44 UTC+8, 2022-10-18       0
Li Keqiang calls for forging ahead with concrete work toward building modern socialist China in all respects
Xinhua

Li Keqiang on Monday participates in a group discussion with delegates from northwest China's Gansu Province.

Li Keqiang on Monday participated in a group discussion with delegates from northwest China's Gansu Province who are attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Li said he gave his unequivocal support to the report delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee to the congress.

Li had in-depth exchanges with the delegates. He said impressive advances have been achieved in the cause of the Party and the country over the past decade. These were achieved through the concerted efforts of the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups under the firm leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Li said development is the Party's top priority in governing and rejuvenating China. He called for effectively upgrading and appropriately expanding the country's economy.

As the Chinese economy is on a recovering and upward trend, a basket of pro-growth policies should be fully implemented to maintain the economic performance within a reasonable range, Li said.

Reform and opening up must be firmly pushed forward, Li said, highlighting the importance of adhering to reforms to develop the socialist market economy, creating conditions to ensure fair market competition, promoting high-level opening up, among others.

Li stressed safeguarding people's fundamental interests. He said the people's well-being must be protected and improved in the course of pursuing development to see that the results of modernization are shared more fully and fairly by all the people.

He called for concrete work and a sense of responsibility to strive in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     