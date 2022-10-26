﻿
News / Nation

Green transformation fuels energy conservation efforts

Xinhua
  13:36 UTC+8, 2022-10-26       0
An increasing number of locals in Taiyuan spend time outdoors, thanks to the improved air quality in recent years. However, things were very different a decade ago.
Xinhua
  13:36 UTC+8, 2022-10-26       0

Outdoor activities such as soccer and camping have been common on the big lawn of a park in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province.

An increasing number of locals in Taiyuan spend time outdoors, thanks to the improved air quality in recent years. However, things were very different a decade ago.

"Due to air pollution, the sky was frequently grey in the past, but there has been significant improvement in recent years," said a local resident surnamed Wang. "We can now breathe the clean air, and outdoor sports have become an important part of our lives."

This transformation is a result of the government's continued efforts to save energy and control pollution. And the changes are evident in Shanxi, a major coal-producing province.

In recent years, coal companies have innovated industrial models to promote low-carbon development, such as coal-mining and coal-bed methane extraction, and the refining of coal by-products.

Yao Shaofeng, head of Shanxi Provincial Energy Administration, said that by the end of 2021, the advanced production capacity – a safer, greener and more efficient production mode – of coal mines accounted for 75 percent of the province's total.

The Xinyuan Coal Mine adopted 5G technology in mining and developed an intelligent operation management platform in collaboration with Chinese tech giant Huawei.

"In the complicated underground environment, 5G technology has greatly helped improve safety and efficiency," said Wu Shouxin, a technician at the mine.

The green transformation of power plants also exemplifies China's efforts to conserve energy and reduce consumption.

The Gujiao Power Plant in Shanxi abandoned its previous practice of stacking coal ash outdoors and adopted a new technology to backfill coal ash into a coal mine pit, thereby eliminating dust pollution.

Over the past decade, China has accelerated the phase-out of outdated production capacity, curbed the irrational energy consumption in energy-intensive projects, and promoted energy-saving technology and equipment.

Compared with 2012, China's energy consumption, carbon emissions and water consumption per unit of GDP had dropped by 26.4 percent, 34.4 percent and 45 percent, respectively, in 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     