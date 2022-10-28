﻿
News / Nation

US, China need to take inspiration from history to improve bilateral ties

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2022-10-28       0
The United States and China need to take inspiration from history to improve their bilateral relationship which is essential to solve major issues of global significance.
Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2022-10-28       0

The United States and China need to take inspiration from history to improve their bilateral relationship which is essential to solve major issues of global significance including climate change, pandemic and terrorism, President of the National Committee on US-China Relations Stephen A. Orlins has said.

At the annual Gala Dinner of the NCUSCR held here Wednesday, Orlins cited a famous Chinese poem from the Southern Song Dynasty that reads: "After endless mountains and rivers that leave doubt whether there is a path out, suddenly one encounters the shade of a willow, bright flowers and a lovely village."

"US-China relations have been through endless mountains and rivers in recent years," Orlins continued. "But if we are to tackle climate change, global pandemic, terrorism, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, we must find a way to that lovely village."

"We need to look back at our history to see that a seemingly impossible future is possible," said Orlins, noting this year is the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique and the NCUSCR hosting the Chinese ping pong team in the United States.

"This trip, along with brave actions from great leaders, changed the narrative about how we and China can work together and build relationships through people-to-people exchanges," Orlins said.

"The times have certainly changed, but the National Committee remains steadfast in its commitment to building better US-China relations, to keep exchanges open and to educate Americans and Chinese about each other," Orlins said.

NCUSCR Chair and former US Secretary of the Treasury Jacob J. Lew echoed Orlins' points.

"It's never been more important to maintain contact and dialogue," said Lew. "It has been a challenging period, that is why it is so important that we double down and do the work when it's hard to do, not just when it's easy to do."

People-to-people contact, dialogues, cultural and sports exchanges are key to connecting the American people and the Chinese people, Lew said, adding that it is key to creating an environment to support policy makers who look for ways to reduce tension and create opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

The Gala's esteemed honoree, Evan Greenberg, vice chair of the NCUSCR and chair of Chubb Limited and Chubb Group, noted that "American interests are served by a stable US-China relationship, one that recognizes the need to coexist amid our competition, that provides space for both sides to vigorously defend their interests."

"That allows for coordination on shared challenges and that never loses sight of both sides requirement to avoid conflict with each other, we need better rules of the road and guardrails around what's acceptable behavior between us," said Greenberg.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     