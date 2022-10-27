Tanzanian President to visit China from November 2 to 4
11:16 UTC+8, 2022-10-27 0
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of the United Republic of Tanzania, will pay a state visit to China from November 2 to 4.
11:16 UTC+8, 2022-10-27 0
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of the United Republic of Tanzania, will pay a state visit to China from November 2 to 4, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Thursday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports