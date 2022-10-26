Universal Resort in Beijing shuts temporarily due to COVID measures

The amusement park did not indicate when it would reopen, but said it would refund or reschedule tickets.

Xinhua

Amusement park Universal Resort said on Wednesday it had temporarily closed due to COVID-19 prevention measures in Beijing, as cases rise in the Chinese capital.



"We will continue to assess the impact on operations and strive to resume operations as soon as possible," it said on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform.

For October 25, the city reported 19 symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic infection.