China's manufacturing PMI down in October
10:37 UTC+8, 2022-10-31 0
The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.2 in October, down from 50.1 in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
