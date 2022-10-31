China's non-manufacturing PMI down in October
10:44 UTC+8, 2022-10-31 0
The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 48.7 in October, down from 50.6 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
