China's non-manufacturing PMI down in October

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 48.7 in October, down from 50.6 in September.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 48.7 in October, down from 50.6 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below it reflects contraction.