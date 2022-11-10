﻿
News / Nation

China's auto exports hit record high in October

Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2022-11-10       0
China's automobile exports hit a record high in October, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.
Xinhua
  19:23 UTC+8, 2022-11-10       0

China's automobile exports hit a record high in October, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

The country exported 337,000 motor vehicles last month, surging 46 percent year on year. The figure also represented a 12.3-percent increase over the number registered in September, said the association.

Some 279,000 passenger cars were sold overseas in October, climbing 40.7 percent year on year and up 11.6 percent month on month.

The rapid expansion of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) was a highlight of China's auto exports in October.

Last month, 109,000 NEV units were exported, jumping 81.2 percent year on year. NEV exports almost doubled year on year in the first ten months of this year to 499,000 units.

In the January-October period, China's auto exports neared 2.46 million units, rising 54.1 percent from the previous year, the data also showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     