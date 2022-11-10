Chinese premier visits exhibition on China-Cambodia cultural heritage exchange, attends handover ceremony of cultural project

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday morning visited an exhibition that marks the 30 years of cultural heritage exchange and cooperation between China and Cambodia in Siem Reap.

He also attended the handover ceremony of the China-assisted Takeo Temple Restoration Project. Li was accompanied by High Representative of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Chea Sophara.

Li listened to a presentation on the ongoing China-Cambodia cooperation in the field of cultural heritage, and watched the exhibition boards with great interest. He inquired about the techniques and construction materials applied in restoration of cultural relics and the measures adopted for heritage preservation, as well as international exchange and cooperation on cultural heritage.

In his remarks at the handover ceremony, Li said that it has been 30 years since China and Cambodia began cultural heritage cooperation.

Noting that mutual learning and inclusive cooperation between civilizations have gone a long way toward humanity's advancement, he said China and Cambodia both have a time-honored history and a splendid culture, mutual learning has contributed to the vibrant growth of bilateral relations, and the two peoples' understanding and knowledge about each other's country and culture have laid a solid foundation for bilateral friendship.

He said people-to-people interactions not only bring together diverse cultures, but also people's hearts, adding that all this has a crucial role to play under the current circumstances in keeping international industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded.

Li noted that Angkor encapsulates the splendid Khmer culture and is a source of national pride of Cambodia. Over the years, many countries, from both the West and the East, have actively participated in the protection and restoration of Angkor, according to the premier.

The Takeo Temple Restoration Project that China handed over on Thursday is the second restoration project undertaken by the Chinese side under the auspice of UNESCO's ICC Angkor, Li said, noting that this project is good for Cambodia, good for China-Cambodia friendship, and good for inter-civilization exchange and mutual learning.

Li also expressed his hope for Angkor, a treasure of human civilization, to brim with ever greater vitality.

The Chinese premier pointed out that the protection and harness of cultural heritage call for exchange and cooperation, adding that in the same token, the development of state-to-state relations and the progress of humanity can't happen without exchange and cooperation.

China stays committed to the fundamental national policy of opening-up, and is ready to draw strength from all fine achievements of human civilization and engage in practical cooperation with all countries in economic, social, cultural and other various areas, to promote mutual understanding between peoples and contribute to the peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and beyond, he said.

Sophara noted that Cambodia and China are as close as brothers and the two sides have always respected and supported each other.

Close cooperation with China has boosted the rapid growth of Cambodia, said Sophara, adding that Cambodia thanks the Chinese side for its assistance in promoting economic and social development, and the preservation of national culture of Cambodia.

The deputy prime minister said Cambodia is ready to carry forward its long-standing friendship with China, and have even closer cultural and personnel exchanges with the Chinese side so that Cambodia-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will make even greater progress.

Xiao Jie also attended the events.