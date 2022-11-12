﻿
UN official hails China's contribution to global climate response

UN's climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell speaks during a press conference following the opening ceremony of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27, at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name.

Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Stiell on Friday lauded China's determination and concrete actions taken to deal with climate change.

Stiell made the remarks during a meeting with the Chinese delegation to the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the UNFCCC being held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Xie Zhenhua, special representative for Chinese President Xi Jinping and China's special envoy for climate change, and Zhao Yingmin, head of the Chinese delegation to COP27, attended the meeting.

Stiell spoke highly of China's firm and consistent stand on actively tackling climate change, as well as its moves to turn climate commitments into concrete actions.

The UN official noted that at a time when the world is facing an energy crisis, China continues to make solid progress in dealing with climate change and plays an important role in advancing the global response to climate change.

The two sides also held in-depth exchange of views over key issues on the COP27 agenda.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
