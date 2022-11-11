Chinese mainland reports 1,150 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 1,150 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 1,150 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Altogether 9,385 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 449 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Thursday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 253,612 on the mainland as of Thursday.

Thursday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.