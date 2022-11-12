﻿
News / Nation

Watchdog officers abused power during COVID inspection

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:53 UTC+8, 2022-11-12       0
Three market watchdog officers in a north China county have been punished after they deliberately picked on a milk tea shop during a pandemic control inspection.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:53 UTC+8, 2022-11-12       0
Watchdog officers abused power during COVID inspection

A screenshot from the surveillance footage shows three market watchdog officers inspecting a milk tea shop in Zhaoxian County, Heilongjiang Province, on November 10, 2022.

Three market watchdog officers in a north China county have been punished after they deliberately picked on a milk tea shop, blaming its employee for not saying "scan your health codes" immediately on greeting them during an undercover inspection.

Three officers of the market supervision and management bureau of Zhaoxian County in Heilongjiang Province inspected a milk tea shop for its pandemic control measures on November 10, the county government said in an announcement yesterday.

An employee greeted the three undercover officers by saying: "Welcome to our shop. Scan your health codes please."

But the law enforcement officers criticized her for not telling them to scan their health codes first, and shut down the shop for one day under the pretense of "not strictly following rules of checking customers' health codes."

The officers deliberately placed obstacles for the eatery, abused their power and carried out their duties in a rude manner, seriously tarnishing the authority of the market watchdog, the government said.

An officer surnamed Wang was given a warning and removed from the inspection team, while the other two were criticized. The director of the county market watchdog was given an admonishing talk.

The county government said it will strengthen the management of the law enforcement team and improve their skills in performing their duties.

Wang has apologized to the milk tea shop owner, it said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     