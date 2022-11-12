﻿
China submits progress report on implementing targets of fighting climate change

The Chinese delegation to the ongoing UN climate conference announced on Friday that China has formally submitted a report on the progress in implementing its targets of tackling climate change.

The delegation, which is attending the 27th session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UFCCC) held in the Egyptian coastal city of Sharm El-Sheikh, said the report was submitted to the convention's secretariat by the Chinese liaison of the UFCCC.

Named "Progress on the Implementation of China's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)," the report introduces the progress made by China in implementing its NDC targets since China updated its plan in 2020, which includes reaching carbon peak before 2030 and achieving carbon neutralization before 2060.

"The NDC targets present not only China's current and future efforts to address climate change, but also as part of its responsibility to build a global community with a shared future. It is an important way of promoting ecological civilization and realizing high-quality development," the report said.

The report summarizes China's new arrangements and measures to achieve NDC, such as controlling greenhouse gas emissions in key areas, accelerating shift toward green and low-carbon energies, consolidating and enhancing ecosystem carbon sink, launching national carbon trading market, and strengthening the ability to adapt to climate change.

The report also introduces the progress made by China's Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions in dealing with climate change.

"China has always placed a high priority on implementing the NDC targets as a crucial step to promote the comprehensive green and low-carbon transformation in economic and social development," it noted.

