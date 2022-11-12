China renews yellow alert for drought as multiple regions continue to suffer a lack of rainfall

China's national observatory on Saturday renewed a yellow alert for drought, as multiple regions continue to suffer a lack of rainfall.

Moderate to severe droughts are lingering in some areas of Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Guizhou, Guangxi, Yunnan, Chongqing, Sichuan, Fujian and Guangdong, according to the National Meteorological Center.

The center said that extreme droughts have hit parts of Hunan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Jiangxi, Hubei and Guangxi.

While precipitation in some parts of southwest, central and east regions of China will bring some relief in the next three days, most of the areas mentioned above will continue to see dry weather.

The observatory advised local authorities to utilize emergency water sources and ensure the water supply, particularly for residents, and warned of the risk of forest fires in some places.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.