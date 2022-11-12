﻿
News / Nation

China says it will continue fine-tuning COVID measures

Shine
  20:43 UTC+8, 2022-11-12       0
China will keep fine-tuning its steps to control COVID-19 as it tries to minimise infections and serious cases, officials said on Saturday.
Shine
  20:43 UTC+8, 2022-11-12       0

China will keep fine-tuning its steps to control COVID-19 as it tries to minimize infections and serious cases, officials said on Saturday, a day after announcements of 20 newly released measures on pandemic prevention and control.

The measures were well conceived based on ample practical experience and related assessment data, said Chang Jile, deputy head of the disease prevention and control bureau under the National Health Commission.

Friday's measures included shorter quarantines for inbound travelers and those in close contact with infected people. Quarantines were cut by two days to eight, with the first five spent in a centralized facility.

At a press conference of the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19, Lei Haichao, deputy head of the NHC, added that these measures are aimed at effectively containing the virus, while minimizing its impact on economic and social development and public services crucial to people's lives.

"As new virus variants keep coming, while our knowledge of the disease deepens and the pandemic situation changes both at home and abroad, we don't rule out the possibility to further optimize and adjust our quarantine measures," Wang Liping, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told the news briefing.

China will stick with a prevention-oriented approach to achieve "as few infections as possible, as few serious, critical cases as possible," said Lei, noting that China has far fewer hospital beds per capita than developed countries.

The NHC reported 11,950 new COVID infections for Friday, low by global standards.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Wang Xiang
Wang Liping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     