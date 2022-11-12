VR industry conference opens in east China

The 2022 World Conference on VR (virtual reality) Industry opened Saturday in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province.

Themed "VR adorns the world, VR brightens the Metaverse," the two-day event will zoom in on development trends, challenges and solutions, cutting-edge technologies and the latest products in the VR industry.

The conference, jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the provincial government of Jiangxi, is held both online and offline, attracting more than 3,000 people from the relevant industry.

More than 180 speakers, including nearly 50 from overseas, will share their insights at different sessions during the conference, focusing on topics such as the metaverse, supply chain, tourism, medical care, vocational education, and manufacturing.

During the opening ceremony of the conference, a national VR innovation center was officially launched.

Since its first edition in 2018, the VR industry conference has been held annually in Nanchang. The first four editions saw the signing of 435 projects worth 265 billion yuan (about 37 billion U.S. dollars).