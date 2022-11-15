China works to bolster employment prospects for college graduates

China is rolling out multiple measures as part of efforts to help 11.58 million graduates streaming out of colleges to enter the workforce or start their own businesses in 2023.

The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security jointly held an online video conference on Tuesday to further improve employment promotion policies and make arrangements for helping graduates find jobs or start businesses next year.

China's average surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.6 percent in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed.

College graduates are a key target of China's employment-first policy. A series of pro-employment campaigns will be launched to incentivize firms to hire graduates.

Efforts were also required to promote a nationwide online recruiting platform, starting up businesses, flexible employment, and military recruitment of college students.

Guidance should be provided for graduates to choose their careers and positions based on reality, noted the meeting, and support should go to those with difficulties in job-hunting.

The conference also requires relevant departments to streamline employment procedures, strengthen statistical monitoring of new graduates employment, and improve the awareness of graduates to safeguard their rights.