China's President Xi meets French counterpart Macron

Xi said China and France, China and the EU should adhere to the spirit of independence and autonomy, as well as openness and cooperation.

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday morning.

Xi noted that in the past three years the two leaders maintained close communication in various ways, keeping the positive momentum in China-France relations and enabling important bilateral cooperation to make good progress.

Pointing out that the world today has entered a new period of turbulence and change, Xi said as two major forces in a multi-polar world, China and France and China and Europe should uphold the spirit of independence, openness and cooperation, promote the steady and sustained development of their bilateral relations on the right track, and inject stability and positive energy into the world.

Underscoring China's commitment to promoting high-standard opening up and advancing Chinese modernization, Xi said these efforts will offer France and other countries new opportunities.

The two sides need to make top-level planning for the bilateral relations with a view toward the future, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, deepen practical cooperation, and work for continued progress in traditional areas of cooperation while actively tapping into green energy, scientific and technological innovation and other areas for cooperation potential, Xi said.

China hopes that France will provide Chinese businesses there with a fairer, more equitable and non-discriminatory business environment, Xi added.

Emphasizing that, after many years of development, China and Europe have formed a strong relationship of economic interdependency, Xi said that the two sides should expand two-way trade and investment, keep global industrial and supply chains stable and smooth, and uphold international economic and trade rules and order.

China, Xi said, hopes France will encourage the EU to stay committed to an independent and positive China policy.

China stands ready to work with France to support Indonesia in hosting a successful G20 Bali summit, step up communication and coordination on issues including climate response and biodiversity conservation, jointly uphold true multilateralism, tackle global challenges such as food and energy security, and find solutions to the thorny issues confronting sustainable development, Xi said.

For his part, Macron extended warm congratulations to Xi on his re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and on the full success of the 20th CPC National Congress.

He noted that both France and China are committed to peace, development and economic prosperity in the world, and commended the Chinese path to modernization.

Noting France follows an independent foreign policy and stands against bloc confrontation, the French president said that amid a volatile international landscape, France hopes to continue working with China in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, increase high-level exchanges and dialogue, and deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, aviation and civilian nuclear energy.

France welcomes Chinese firms to the country for business cooperation, he added.

The president expressed France's readiness to work with China to increase communication and collaboration at multilateral fora, and jointly respond to global issues such as climate change, food crisis and biodiversity conservation, saying that France is willing to actively promote dialogue and cooperation between Europe and China.

The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. Xi made the point that China's position on the Ukraine crisis is clear and consistent: China stands for ceasefire, cessation of the conflict and peace talks. The international community should create conditions for this to happen. China will also continue to work in its way to play a constructive role.

Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi and He Lifeng were present at the meeting.