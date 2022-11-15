China's ex-senior provincial legislator prosecuted

A public prosecution has been initiated against Sun Guoxiang, a former senior legislator of northeast China's Liaoning Province, over suspected bribe-taking.

The Langfang Municipal People's Procuratorate in Hebei Province recently filed a lawsuit against Sun with the Intermediate People's Court of Langfang, an official statement said Tuesday.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Sun's case. He was formerly vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People's Congress.

Previously, Sun had served as acting mayor and mayor of Panjin City, and secretary of the Panjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The procuratorate charged Sun with taking undue advantage of his official authority or position to seek gains for others and illegally accepting a huge amount of bribes in money and valuables in return.

Public prosecutors said that Sun should be held criminally responsible for committing the crime of bribe-taking.