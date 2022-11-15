﻿
News / Nation

China's ex-senior provincial legislator prosecuted

Xinhua
  14:46 UTC+8, 2022-11-15       0
A public prosecution has been initiated against Sun Guoxiang, a former senior legislator of northeast China's Liaoning Province, over suspected bribe-taking.
Xinhua
  14:46 UTC+8, 2022-11-15       0

A public prosecution has been initiated against Sun Guoxiang, a former senior legislator of northeast China's Liaoning Province, over suspected bribe-taking.

The Langfang Municipal People's Procuratorate in Hebei Province recently filed a lawsuit against Sun with the Intermediate People's Court of Langfang, an official statement said Tuesday.

The lawsuit comes following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision into Sun's case. He was formerly vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People's Congress.

Previously, Sun had served as acting mayor and mayor of Panjin City, and secretary of the Panjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The procuratorate charged Sun with taking undue advantage of his official authority or position to seek gains for others and illegally accepting a huge amount of bribes in money and valuables in return.

Public prosecutors said that Sun should be held criminally responsible for committing the crime of bribe-taking.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     