Students from a rural school scoop rock-climbing medals

﻿ Chen Zehao
Chen Zehao
  14:26 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0
The school in mountainous region offers weekly climbing sessions, a fully equipped rock climbing gym and regular competitions to help students develop skills.
Xinhua

Guling Township middle school students compete at a rock climbing competition.

Students from a rural boarding school, known for its unique climbing lessons and tough training regime, have won 26 medals in municipal-level rock-climbing events.

The bulk of China's national youth rock climbing squad is made up of students from Guling Township Middle School in Mashan County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The school has established rock climbing programs and provides extensive professional instruction.

The school in the mountainous region offers weekly sessions given by full-time climbing teachers, a fully equipped rock climbing gym, and regular competitions to help students develop skills.

Since 2018, the students have won 87 gold medals, 80 silver medals and 70 bronze medals in 26 city-level events, making them the national youth team's dominant force.

"Though I am busy with studies, I am always passionate about rock climbing as a sports activity. It has strengthened my self-belief and the spirit of collaboration during competitions," said Hu Lisheng, who finished second at the 2022 Guangxi Youth Climbing Championship.

Xinhua

Students train at a rock climbing venue.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
