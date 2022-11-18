﻿
China steps up rural employment support policy

Xinhua
  20:09 UTC+8, 2022-11-18
China on Friday released a guideline to bolster employment and entrepreneurship prospects of rural migrant workers, as well as rural residents that have newly shaken off poverty.
China on Friday released a guideline to bolster employment and entrepreneurship prospects of rural migrant workers, as well as rural residents that have newly shaken off poverty.

The country will ensure full implementation of supportive measures in this regard, such as deferring social insurance premium payments and providing social insurance subsidies for migrant workers, according to the guideline issued by five state organs including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the National Development and Reform Commission.

Such support will prioritize industries that are major recipients of migrant workers, including the construction, manufacturing and service industries, the guideline said.

While encouraging migrant workers to seek jobs near their homes, the guideline also said that the country would expedite the development of rural sectors with local features and promote work-relief programs.

It also called for efforts to strengthen employment monitoring of rural residents that have been lifted out of poverty, to tilt policy support toward those being relocated for the sake of poverty alleviation, and to scrap unnecessary restrictions for rural job seekers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
