﻿
News / Nation

China pledges to implement optimized COVID-19 response measures

Xinhua
  22:05 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0
China will faithfully implement its optimized COVID-19 response measures in a science-based and targeted manner, said a spokesperson with the NHC on Thursday.
Xinhua
  22:05 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0

China will faithfully implement its optimized COVID-19 response measures in a science-based and targeted manner, said a spokesperson with the National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday.

"We firmly oppose two inappropriate approaches. One is the block-it-off approach, which resorts to excessive control measures, and the other is the let-it-go approach, which is irresponsible," said Mi Feng, an NHC spokesperson, at a press conference.

China's COVID-19 response should put the people and their lives above everything else, practice the general strategy of "preventing both imported cases and domestic resurgences," and tenaciously pursue the policy of "dynamic zero-COVID," he said.

Last Friday, the Chinese government released a circular on further optimizing the COVID-19 response, announcing 20 prevention and control measures.

The public has shown positive feedback to the optimized response measures.

The number of petitions related to COVID-19 response, posted by ordinary citizens on the NHC website, has dropped by 39 percent from last Friday to Wednesday, according to Shen Hongbing, deputy chief of the national administration of disease prevention and control, at the same press conference.

The newly-released response measures included placing different types of patients at various medical facilities.

Efforts will be made to enhance the capacity of designated hospitals to deal with severe or critical cases, Guo Yanhong, a senior NHC official, said at the press conference.

Some large venues, such as stadiums and exhibition centers, will be prepared in advance for building makeshift hospitals to treat asymptomatic patients or those having mild symptoms, Guo said.

The authorities will also spend more resources on fever clinics in regular hospitals to early detect, report, quarantine, and treat infected cases, the official said.

According to the newly released prevention and control measures, the categories of COVID-19 risk areas are adjusted from "high," "medium," and "low" to "high" and "low" to minimize personnel under quarantine or health monitoring.

More targeted and effective epidemiological investigation and risk assessment will be needed to identify high-risk areas, Wang Liping, an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at the press conference.

She said although closed management will still operate in high-risk areas, vulnerable groups will be attended to, and their daily necessities and medical supplies ensured. These groups include the elderly living alone, minors, pregnant women, disabled people, and chronically ill patients in blocked sites.

Both the ninth edition of China's COVID-19 control protocols and the recently-announced 20 prevention and control measures have required a science-based and targeted execution of nucleic acid tests, said Shen Hongbing. Shen added that they should be neither pushed excessively nor loosened indiscreetly.

In areas without COVID-19 cases, the focus of nucleic acid tests will be on people working in risky positions and the key groups and should not be expanded at will, he said.

The authorities will try their best to optimize the layout of nucleic acid testing branches and timely update their information to the public, said Guo Yanhong.

According to the optimized response measures, the authorities have adjusted the management approach for inbound travelers to better coordinate epidemic response with international exchanges and travels and minimize the epidemic's impact on economic and social development, Wang Liping said.

To enforce quarantine measures more effectively, the local communities will be required to register the information of people undergoing in-home quarantine in a timely manner and provide assistance for those who have necessary reasons to go out, for example, for immediate medical needs, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Wang Liping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     