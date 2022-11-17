Xi arrives in Bangkok for APEC meeting, Thailand visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Bangkok on Thursday to attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a visit to Thailand.
This year's APEC meeting will be held on Friday and Saturday under the theme of "Open, Connect, Balance."
