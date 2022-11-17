﻿
News / Nation

China's first case of lifetime ban on working with minors

﻿ Chen Zehao
Chen Zehao
  19:38 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0
A man was sentenced to prison for molesting an underage girl and was barred from working with minors for life.
﻿ Chen Zehao
Chen Zehao
  19:38 UTC+8, 2022-11-17       0
SSI ļʱ

A man was sentenced to prison for molesting an underage girl and was barred from working with minors for life, the first life ban imposed on a sexual offender in China.

The People's Court of Haidian District in Beijing condemned an assistant teacher, surnamed Wang, to prison for groping a 10-year-old girl's private body parts during their individual tutoring at school. He was detained when the child's family reported him to the authorities in March.

On November 15, the court found him guilty of child molestation and sentenced him to an unspecified period of imprisonment.

A joint guideline issued by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Ministry of Education that went into effect on November 15 calls for a life ban for offenses related to minors.

If a member of the teaching staff commits a crime such as sexual assault, abuse, trafficking, or violent injury, the people's court can bar the person from working in close contact with minors for life, according to the new guideline.

Aside from informing the defendant of the scope of the employment ban, such a verdict can serve as oversight, trigger alerts, and improve the management of teaching facilities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     