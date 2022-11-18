Revised rules make it easier to buy children's tickets

Children who are between the ages of 6 and 14 or who have a height between 1.2 and 1.5 meters can now buy children's tickets under the revised train travel rules.

The Chinese Ministry of Transport has introduced a revised rule about train travel to include a child's age as another thing that can be used to buy a ticket for a child.

According to the new legislation, which goes into effect on January 1, 2023, children aged 6 to 14 or with a height of 1.2 to 1.5 meters are eligible to purchase half-priced children's tickets. Previously, the only factor considered when purchasing children's tickets was height.

Each adult traveler will be allowed to travel for free with one child under the age of 6 or who is shorter than 1.2 meters.

The new rule also states explicitly that seat-hogging behavior can be reported to the police by passengers or train workers.

The railway authorities can refuse services to passengers in six circumstances, namely, those who refuse to pay fares, evade security checks, fail ID verification, require quarantine according to infectious disease control measures, disrupt public order, and other situations specified by the government, according to the revised rules.