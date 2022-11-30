﻿
News / Nation

China's traditional tea-making enters UNESCO cultural heritage list

Xinhua
  15:11 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0
China's traditional tea-making was added on Tuesday to the intangible cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
Xinhua
  15:11 UTC+8, 2022-11-30       0

China's traditional tea-making was added on Tuesday to the intangible cultural heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The item "Traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China" passed the examination at the 17th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage ongoing here in the Moroccan capital.

China now has 43 items on the intangible cultural heritage list, continuing to be the most enlisted country in the world.

Wang Yongjian, head of the Chinese delegation to the UNESCO session, told Xinhua that the inscription will make this cultural heritage more visible to the public and help promote the respect for cultural diversity and human creativity.

"We will apply for and promote more of the intangible cultural heritage projects with Chinese characteristics and showcasing Chinese spirit and wisdom, so as to better promote Chinese culture to go global," he added.

The traditional tea processing techniques and associated social practices in China consist of knowledge, skills, and practices concerning the management of tea plantations, picking of tea leaves, manual processing, drinking, and sharing of tea.

Since ancient times, Chinese people have been planting, picking, making and drinking tea. Tea producers have developed six categories of tea: green, yellow, dark, white, oolong and black teas. Together with reprocessed teas, such as flower-scented teas, there are over 2,000 tea products in China.

Tea is ubiquitous in Chinese people's daily life, as steeped or boiled tea is served in families, workplaces, tea houses, restaurants and temples, to name a few. It is also an important part of socialization and ceremonies such as weddings and sacrifices, UNESCO added.

The UNESCO session, which runs from November 28 to December 3., examines 46 items submitted by countries across the world for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, four items for the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, five items for the Register of Good Safeguarding Practices, and one International Assistance request.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     