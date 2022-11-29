Health authorities pledge to reduce inconvenience caused by COVID-19

A spokesperson for China's National Health Commission (NHC)said Tuesday that authorities would try their best to reduce inconvenience caused by the COVID-19 epidemic to the people.

All localities are making solid efforts to prevent and control the epidemic, said Mi Feng, an NHC spokesperson. Mi said efforts should also be made to accurately identify risky areas based on nucleic acid tests and epidemiological investigation, and closed-off management for the sake of epidemic control should be imposed and lifted as quickly as possible to reduce inconvenience caused by the COVID-19 epidemic to the people, Mi said.

Mi also stressed science-based classification and treatment of COVID-19 patients, and proper treatment of and care for children, the elderly, and patients with underlying diseases.

Excessive control measures should be continously rectified and the reasonable requests of the people should be responded to and addressed in a timely manner, he added.