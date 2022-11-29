﻿
News / Nation

Health authorities pledge to reduce inconvenience caused by COVID-19

Xinhua
  22:02 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
A spokesperson for China's National Health Commission (NHC)said Tuesday that authorities would try their best to reduce inconvenience caused by the COVID-19 epidemic to the people.
Xinhua
  22:02 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0

A spokesperson for China's National Health Commission (NHC) said Tuesday that authorities would try their best to reduce inconvenience caused by the COVID-19 epidemic to the people.

All localities are making solid efforts to prevent and control the epidemic, said Mi Feng, an NHC spokesperson. Mi said efforts should also be made to accurately identify risky areas based on nucleic acid tests and epidemiological investigation, and closed-off management for the sake of epidemic control should be imposed and lifted as quickly as possible to reduce inconvenience caused by the COVID-19 epidemic to the people, Mi said.

Mi also stressed science-based classification and treatment of COVID-19 patients, and proper treatment of and care for children, the elderly, and patients with underlying diseases.

Excessive control measures should be continously rectified and the reasonable requests of the people should be responded to and addressed in a timely manner, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     