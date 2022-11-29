China to launch weeklong campaign to publicize Constitution

China will launch a weeklong campaign to improve public knowledge of the country's Constitution on December 4, the ninth national Constitution Day.

The campaign will focus not only on promoting the comprehensive implementation of the Constitution, but also studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in October.

Legal counsels at the grassroots level are expected to carry out at least one activity to publicize the Constitution in the villages or communities they serve.

A series of activities will be organized during the week, including online Constitution-related knowledge contests and the airing of Constitution publicity videos aboard high-speed trains and at railway stations across the nation.

The first Constitution Week publicity campaign was held in 2018, making this year's campaign the fifth of its kind. China's current Constitution was adopted in 1982.