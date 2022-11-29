﻿
News / Nation

China to launch weeklong campaign to publicize Constitution

Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
China will launch a weeklong campaign to improve public knowledge of the country's Constitution on December 4, the ninth national Constitution Day.
Xinhua
  21:57 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0

China will launch a weeklong campaign to improve public knowledge of the country's Constitution on December 4, the ninth national Constitution Day.

The campaign will focus not only on promoting the comprehensive implementation of the Constitution, but also studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held in October.

Legal counsels at the grassroots level are expected to carry out at least one activity to publicize the Constitution in the villages or communities they serve.

A series of activities will be organized during the week, including online Constitution-related knowledge contests and the airing of Constitution publicity videos aboard high-speed trains and at railway stations across the nation.

The first Constitution Week publicity campaign was held in 2018, making this year's campaign the fifth of its kind. China's current Constitution was adopted in 1982.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     