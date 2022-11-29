﻿
China launches campaign to boost employment for college graduates

Xinhua
China has launched a campaign to offer employment services to college graduates to help them land jobs.
China has launched a campaign to offer employment services to college graduates to help them land jobs.

The campaign, lasting from November 28 to December 18, will organize a string of online and offline activities, including recruitment and assessment, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

The event has taken place 19 times, offering over 19 million jobs in the past decade. Some 4.45 million college graduates secured jobs via the project.

The number of college graduates in China in 2022 reached 10.76 million and is expected to total 11.58 million in 2023.

Earlier this month, related authorities held an online video conference to improve employment promotion policies and make arrangements for helping graduates find jobs or start businesses next year.

﻿
﻿
