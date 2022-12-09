﻿
Chinese premier meets OECD secretary-general

"The Chinese government attaches high importance to cooperation with the OECD, and hopes that the two sides will strengthen coordination and planning," Premier Li Keqiang said.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (right) meets with Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann in Hefei, Anhui Province, on December 8, 2022.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday met with Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann, who was in China for the seventh "1+6" Roundtable in the city of Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province.

Li noted that the OECD has long been committed to the research and coordination of international development policies, and has provided important public goods in the field of global governance. Its research outcomes and governance experience have also provided useful references for China's endeavor to deepen reform and expand opening up.

"The Chinese government attaches high importance to cooperation with the OECD, and hopes that the two sides will strengthen coordination and planning, enhance exchanges in such areas as green development and climate response, and deepen collaboration on global economic governance," said Li.

Li underscored that the current circumstances call for greater international solidarity and cooperation, and hoped that the OECD will leverage its role as a bridge and encourage countries to focus on common interests, enhance dialogue and cooperation, work together to tackle global challenges, and pursue mutual benefits and win-win outcomes.

China stays committed to its basic state policy of opening up, and stands ready to deepen cooperation with the international community including developed countries to contribute impetus to world economic recovery, and protect the stability of global industrial and supply chains, according to the premier.

Cormann commended China's remarkable achievements in economic and social development and poverty reduction, and expressed the OECD's hope to work more closely with China to advance the reform of global economic governance, explore the best pathways to development, and jointly tackle global challenges.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
