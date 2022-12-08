﻿
News / Nation

Xi lands in Riyadh for China-Arab States Summit, China-GCC Summit, state visit

Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-08       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on Wednesday afternoon to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.
Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-08       0
Xi lands in Riyadh for China-Arab States Summit, China-GCC Summit, state visit
Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday afternoon to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on Wednesday afternoon to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, and pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Xi's plane was escorted by four fighter jets from the Royal Saudi Air Force after it entered Saudi Arabia's airspace, and by six Saudi Hawk jets from the royal aerobatic team after it entered Riyadh's airspace.

He received a grand and warm welcome when the plane arrived at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. A 21-gun salute heralded the arrival. The Saudi Hawks painted the sky in red and yellow, colors of China's national flag.

Honor guards flanked the purple carpet. Chinese and Saudi national flags fluttered in the wind. The Chinese president was warmly greeted by Governor of Riyadh Province Prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister Yasir Al-Rumayyan who works on China affairs and other key members of the royal family and senior officials of the government.

Xi issued a written statement, in which he extended warm greetings and best wishes to the government and people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

China-Saudi Arabia strategic mutual trust has been strengthened and the bilateral practical cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results since the establishment of diplomatic ties 32 years ago, Xi noted.

In particular, Xi said, since the establishment of the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, King Salman and him have worked together to steer bilateral relations on a path of significant progress, which has not only benefited their people, but also contributed to regional peace, stability, prosperity and development.

Xi noted that during the visit, he will have an in-depth exchange of views with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern, and jointly chart the course for China-Saudi Arabia relations.

Xi also said that he looks forward to attending the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit, and working with leaders of Arab states and GCC countries to push China-Arab and China-GCC relations to new heights.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Honor
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     