China testing 3 large amphibious aircraft

Xinhua

China has put three AG600M aircraft, a full-configuration firefighting model belonging to the AG600 large amphibious aircraft family, into flight test missions, announced the developer on Friday.

The third AG600M firefighting aircraft prototype successfully completed its first flight test mission on Friday in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, said the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), the country's leading plane-maker.

During the 13-minute flight, the aircraft carried out a series of planned flight tests. It performed well, and all of its systems were operating stably, AVIC said.