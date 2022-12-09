﻿
News / Nation

China, New Zealand mark 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0
A reception was held in Auckland on Friday to officially mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and China.
Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2022-12-09       0

A reception was held in Auckland on Friday to officially mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and China.

The relationship with China makes an important contribution to New Zealand's prosperity, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the event, noting that New Zealand's relationship with China is complex and evolving.

"New Zealand society today is greatly enriched by our diverse New Zealand Chinese communities," Ardern said.

The bilateral trade and economic links have proven resilient, with the upgrade of the New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement which was finalized and brought into force this year despite the challenges of COVID-19, she said.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said at the reception that building on the highly complementary structures of the two economies, the bilateral trade between China and New Zealand has delivered high-quality products and services to both peoples, generated tremendous job opportunities, and contributed to the development of the overall relationship between the two countries.

The upgraded China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership should be made full use so as to grow the pie of common interests bigger, Wang said, adding cooperation should be explored in climate change, the digital economy, and innovation, among others.

The two countries need to strengthen cooperation on global and regional affairs, including in the South Pacific, where there is ample room to work together, he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     