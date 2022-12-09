China, New Zealand mark 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

A reception was held in Auckland on Friday to officially mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and China.

The relationship with China makes an important contribution to New Zealand's prosperity, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at the event, noting that New Zealand's relationship with China is complex and evolving.

"New Zealand society today is greatly enriched by our diverse New Zealand Chinese communities," Ardern said.

The bilateral trade and economic links have proven resilient, with the upgrade of the New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement which was finalized and brought into force this year despite the challenges of COVID-19, she said.

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said at the reception that building on the highly complementary structures of the two economies, the bilateral trade between China and New Zealand has delivered high-quality products and services to both peoples, generated tremendous job opportunities, and contributed to the development of the overall relationship between the two countries.

The upgraded China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership should be made full use so as to grow the pie of common interests bigger, Wang said, adding cooperation should be explored in climate change, the digital economy, and innovation, among others.

The two countries need to strengthen cooperation on global and regional affairs, including in the South Pacific, where there is ample room to work together, he said.