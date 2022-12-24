﻿
News / Nation

Chinese mainland opposes Taiwan-related provisions in US defense act

Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2022-12-24       0
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday voiced firm opposition to Taiwan-related provisions in a new US defense act.
Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2022-12-24       0

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday voiced firm opposition to Taiwan-related provisions in a new US defense act.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, as a domestic law of the United States, blatantly makes irresponsible remarks on the Taiwan question, and includes provisions of providing "military financing" and selling arms to the Taiwan region, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

This seriously breaches the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, seriously violates the solemn political commitment the US side made to China on the Taiwan question, seriously interferes in China's internal affairs and seriously undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said.

For some time, some people in the United States have been intensifying their erroneous words and deeds regarding the Taiwan question, Zhu said, adding that the negative provisions of the act concerning Taiwan further show that there is a force in the United States attempting to provide armed support to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, incite confrontation across the Taiwan Strait, push the Taiwan Strait to the brink of war and Taiwan people to a miserable situation.

Zhu rebuked the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for obstinately seeking "Taiwan independence" for its own political purposes at the cost of the lives and wellbeing of people in Taiwan and acting as the pawn of foreign anti-China forces.

"Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese, a matter that must be resolved by the Chinese," Zhu said, warning that certain people in the United States should immediately correct their erroneous words and moves regarding the Taiwan question.

Zhu urged the US side to return to the right path of strictly observing the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques.

No one should underestimate the resolve, the will and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Zhu.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     