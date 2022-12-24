Chinese mainland opposes Taiwan-related provisions in US defense act

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday voiced firm opposition to Taiwan-related provisions in a new US defense act.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023, as a domestic law of the United States, blatantly makes irresponsible remarks on the Taiwan question, and includes provisions of providing "military financing" and selling arms to the Taiwan region, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

This seriously breaches the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, seriously violates the solemn political commitment the US side made to China on the Taiwan question, seriously interferes in China's internal affairs and seriously undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said.

For some time, some people in the United States have been intensifying their erroneous words and deeds regarding the Taiwan question, Zhu said, adding that the negative provisions of the act concerning Taiwan further show that there is a force in the United States attempting to provide armed support to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, incite confrontation across the Taiwan Strait, push the Taiwan Strait to the brink of war and Taiwan people to a miserable situation.

Zhu rebuked the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for obstinately seeking "Taiwan independence" for its own political purposes at the cost of the lives and wellbeing of people in Taiwan and acting as the pawn of foreign anti-China forces.

"Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese, a matter that must be resolved by the Chinese," Zhu said, warning that certain people in the United States should immediately correct their erroneous words and moves regarding the Taiwan question.

Zhu urged the US side to return to the right path of strictly observing the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques.

No one should underestimate the resolve, the will and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity, said Zhu.