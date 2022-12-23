China to rectify medical insurance constraints

The campaign will target issues of public concern. For example, some medical institutions impose improper restrictions on the number of days of inpatient care.

China's National Health care Security Administration has launched a campaign to identify and remove inappropriate constraints concerning medical insurance to protect the interests of the insured, according to a circular recently issued by the administration.

The campaign will target issues of public concern. For example, some medical institutions impose improper restrictions on the number of days of inpatient care or impose a cap on medication expenses, according to the administration.

The administration will supervise the rectification work across the country before the end of February 2023.