﻿
News / Nation

China, Switzerland achieve mutual recognition of auditing standards, oversight

Xinhua
  17:26 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0
China and Switzerland have achieved mutual recognition of the equivalence of auditing standards and audit oversight system, the Chinese finance ministry said Friday.
Xinhua
  17:26 UTC+8, 2022-12-23       0

China and Switzerland have achieved mutual recognition of the equivalence of auditing standards and audit oversight system, the Chinese finance ministry said Friday.

The Swiss auditing standards and the International Standard on Auditing recognized by Switzerland are equivalent to the Chinese auditing standards, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

For accounting firms that are registered in the Swiss Confederation and the People's Republic of China respectively and issuing audit reports on financial statements of economic entities, the audit oversight systems of the two countries are equivalent, the statement said.

The ministry called the decision an important foundation for establishing a mutually beneficial and long-term audit oversight cooperation mechanism between the two countries.

It added that the move is expected to help deepen Sino-Swiss economic and trade exchanges and financial cooperation, promote the connectivity of capital markets and broaden investment financing channels for enterprises.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     