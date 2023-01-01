China's anti-COVID-19 medical supplies production at full steam

﻿
China is ratcheting up production of various medical supplies to prevent and treat COVID-19 infections, after the country optimized its epidemic response.
China is ratcheting up production of various medical supplies to prevent and treat COVID-19 infections, after the country optimized its epidemic response.

Many factories across the country are working around the clock to produce masks, antigen test kits, and fever and pain relievers, among others, in order to ensure sufficient supply for those in need.

The following are the production capacities of key anti-COVID-19 medical supplies in China:

Daily production capacity of fever and pain relievers -- ibuprofen and paracetamol -- has exceeded 200 million tablets, while the daily output has reached 190 million, a level more than four times higher than the capacity in early December.

The country can produce as many as 1.12 million bottles of children's antipyretic medicines a day.

The daily output capacity of COVID-19 antigen test kits had expanded from about 60 million in early December to some 110 million by the end of December -- an increase of 83 percent.

China's COVID-19 vaccine production capacity now exceeds 7 billion doses a year, and the output has exceeded 5.5 billion doses.

The more than 500 mask producers in the country, who are under government deployment, can make 190 million N95 masks a day.

The production of finger-clip pulse oximeters has more than doubled since early December, reaching over 250,000 units in late December.

Online distribution of medical supplies via e-commerce platforms has been launched in 11 provincial-level regions, benefiting over 2 million patients -- most of whom are in remote rural areas.

The country has also strengthened cross-region transfers of medical supplies. By Dec. 28, over 174 million ibuprofen tablets, 60 million paracetamol tablets and 550 million COVID-19 antigen test kits, had been allocated to key areas across the country.

