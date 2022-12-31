China to resume offline classes in schools with no infections

﻿
China will resume offline classes in schools with no reports of novel coronavirus infection, said a work plan recently released by the Ministry of Education.
China will resume offline classes in schools with no reports of novel coronavirus infection, said a work plan recently released by the Ministry of Education.

The work plan targets primary and secondary schools, institutions of higher education, and preschool education institutions. Other educational agencies can implement the plan by making references thereto.

During the prevalent epidemic, primary and secondary schools and kindergartens shall adopt strict closed management, while colleges and universities can be divided into sections for separate management, according to the plan.

It stipulates that institutions of higher education will no longer launch mandatory nucleic acid testing for all students, requiring only people of key groups to receive nucleic acid tests or antigen tests per regulations. Apart from those who arrive in school from other regions, teachers and students of colleges and universities will be exempt from providing nucleic acid test results when entering or exiting.

Nucleic acid testing in an appropriate way, such as testing in rotation or random tests, will be conducted in primary and secondary schools and kindergartens, according to the document. It adds that visitors are required to offer nucleic acid test results when entering these schools.

Schools should have traditional Chinese medicine, drugs for symptomatic treatment, and antigen test kits in reserve for 15 percent to 20 percent of the total population, the document says, adding that a stockpile of epidemic prevention supplies for more than one week should be maintained.

It also urges efforts to enhance the capability of on-campus epidemic prevention and control, strengthen health monitoring for teachers and students, and improve hygiene in public areas.

Source: Xinhua
