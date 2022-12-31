China to step up temporary assistance for people in need during holiday season

Local civil affairs authorities were ordered to comprehensively implement the country's basic living assistance policy and step up temporary assistance work.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs has issued a notice ordering local civil affairs authorities to comprehensively implement the country's basic living assistance policy and step up temporary assistance work, in a bid to ensure the basic daily needs of vulnerable groups during the New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

Local authorities should strengthen emergency social relief work, the notice said, and assistance should be provided to those facing temporary difficulties in terms of basic needs as a result of the epidemic.

The document highlighted the importance of assistance for COVID-19 patients in serious or critical condition.

COVID-19 prevention materials will be provided to vulnerable groups, including masks, disinfectant and health kits, the notice said, ordering coordinated efforts from relevant departments to provide tiered and multi-level health services such as vaccination and health consultation.