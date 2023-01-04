China's COVID response in the eyes of foreign expats

Xinhua correspondent Huang Aiping talked to two expats who have experienced different stages of China's COVID-19 policies, and they shared their opinions on these changes.

China has recently optimized its COVID-19 response, shifting the focus from infection control to case treatment, and making it easier for people to travel and for businesses to grow.

From January 8, authorities will drop quarantine measures against people infected with novel coronavirus and lift COVID restrictions for international arrivals.

