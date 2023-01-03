Beijing parks see nearly 1.48 mln visitors during New Year holiday

Beijing parks received nearly 1.48 million visitors during the three-day New Year holiday which ended on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

Beijing parks received nearly 1.48 million visitors during the three-day New Year holiday which ended on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

A total of 25 parks in Beijing, including the Summer Palace and Beihai Park, have launched ice and snow entertainment activities, such as ice cars and ice slides, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration of Parks.

This year, the ice rink of the Summer Palace, the country's famous royal garden – opened an area of 350,000 square meters and can accommodate nearly 4,000 people at the same time.

In addition to ice and snow activities, various exhibitions held in parks also proved popular among visitors during the New Year holiday, said the Beijing Municipal Administration of Parks.