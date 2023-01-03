China to crack down on off-campus academic tutoring during winter vacation

China's Ministry of Education has issued a circular ordering relevant authorities to crack down on de facto academic tutoring.

China's Ministry of Education has issued a circular ordering relevant authorities to crack down on de facto academic tutoring and tighten their regulation of non-academic tutoring during the winter vacation.

Localities should disseminate policies concerning off-campus training among parents, it said, asking parents to avoid blindly enrolling their children in tutoring classes.

The circular also urged localities to organize sporting, cultural, or parent-child interaction activities to help children spend their winter vacation in meaningful ways.