1.52 mln people sit China's civil servant exam

This year's exam attracted nearly 1.95 million applicants, and approximately one in 41 examinees could finally be recruited, said the administration.

More than 1.52 million people sat at China's annual civil service recruitment examination to compete for vacancies with the central authorities and their branches, according to the National Civil Service Administration.

The written exam was held on Sunday, simultaneously in 287 cities across the country.

China plans to recruit 37,100 civil servants to work for central authorities and institutions directly under them this year.