﻿
News / Nation

Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory resumes production to peak capacity

Xinhua
  22:46 UTC+8, 2023-01-07       0
Foxconn Technology Group, the world's leading contract electronics maker, has resumed its production capacity to peak season at its major manufacturing factory in Zhengzhou.
Xinhua
  22:46 UTC+8, 2023-01-07       0

Foxconn Technology Group, the world's leading contract electronics maker, has resumed its production capacity to peak season at its major manufacturing factory in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

The current production capacity has returned to the same as that in 2022. The current number of employees in the factory is about 200,000, returning to the normal staffing level, the Foxconn Zhengzhou Science and Technology Park said Saturday.

The Foxconn Zhengzhou Science and Technology Park is the largest manufacturing facility of Foxconn, covering nearly 5.6 million square meters. It handles nearly 80 percent of Foxconn's smartphone production capacity on the Chinese mainland.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, its production slowed due to COVID-19.

"Now, all the production lines of the Zhengzhou factory are running normally. We have taken various measures to stabilize workers, including increasing their income during the Spring Festival holiday, improving living and medical conditions, and holding activities to enrich their holiday," said Wang Xue, deputy general manager of the park.

"At present, the factory's supply chain is smooth, and orders are sufficient. The Spring Festival holiday and the following months will be our production peaks. We are working hard to recover the lost time and orders," said Wang.

In a production workshop of the park, workers were busy on multiple production lines, such as the testing, packaging, and assembly line. "About 2,000 employees work each shift in this workshop, with two shifts a day," Wang said.

At the factory's shipping terminal, every day, more than 200 container truck trips will be made to the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport, where the smartphones produced in the park will be delivered to consumers across the world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Foxconn
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     