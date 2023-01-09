﻿
News / Nation

House remains dating back around 6,000 yrs found in central China

Xinhua
  13:35 UTC+8, 2023-01-09       0
Archaeologists have unearthed the foundations of seven houses dating back around 6,000 years in central China's Henan Province.
Xinhua
  13:35 UTC+8, 2023-01-09       0
House remains dating back around 6,000 yrs found in central China
Ti Gong

The house foundation was found at the Beiyangping ruins in the city of Lingbao.

Archaeologists have unearthed the foundations of seven houses dating back around 6,000 years in central China's Henan Province.

The house foundations were found at the Beiyangping ruins in the city of Lingbao, and traced back to the middle period of the Yangshao culture, according to the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology.

The Yangshao culture, dating back 5,000 to 7,000 years, was a Neolithic culture that originated along the middle reaches of the Yellow River.

The house foundations were found in varying sizes.

The foundation of the largest house is a semi-subterranean, rectangular structure with rounded corners. It now spans 172 square meters, while it is estimated that originally, the house covered an area of nearly 250 square meters.

"Large houses in the middle period of the Yangshao culture featured complex structures and processes of construction, which entailed meticulous design, precise calculation, and strict construction management," said Wei Xingtao, deputy head of the institute.

Architectural techniques at the time were already quite advanced, Wei added.

A large quantity of well-preserved carbonized woodwork was found at another large house foundation, which, according to Wei, is very rare in prehistoric archaeology.

"The discovery of large houses in the Yangshao period, like those at the Beiyangping ruins, offers fresh support for studying the types, designs, and techniques of house construction at that time while laying solid groundwork for exploring the social structure and civilization of the Yangshao period," Wei said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     