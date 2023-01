No visa-free transit for Korean, Japanese visitors

China decides to suspend issuing 72-hour/144-hour visa-free transit for South Korean and Japanese visitors with immediate effect after earlier halting short-term visas for them.

China has suspended the transit visa exemption policy for South Korean and Japanese nationals, the country's immigration authority said on Wednesday.

South Korean and Japanese travelers transiting through China used to enjoy transit visa exemptions. The policy allows eligible travelers visa-free visits for 72 or 144 hours.

The National Immigration Administration said that it would also suspend issuing port visas for South Korean and Japanese visitors.

Chinese embassies in Seoul and Tokyo on Tuesday announced they would temporarily halt issuing short-term visas for South Korean and Japanese visitors.