Celebrating the role of the police in promoting safety

Today, all police across China are celebrating their festival, as the country has designated January 10 as the Chinese People's Police Day.

CFP

A border policeman surnamed Gao, has had to risk his life in numerous battles with armed drug dealers.

Gao once jumped into a river to catch a drug dealer, hurting his hands in the process. His effort was fruitful as Gao and his colleagues managed to capture all three suspects and seize 41 pieces of methamphetamine totalling 46.2 kg.

"It is not true that I wasn't afraid, but I never regretted it. This is our duty and mission," Gao said.

For Gao and other border police in Xishuangbanna, southwest China's Yunnan Province, shoot-outs, car races, and life-and-death chases have never been rare in their work. They walk on the brink of life and death every day.

Today, all police across China are celebrating their festival, as the country has designated January 10 as the Chinese People's Police Day.

It is a festival established especially for the police, in full recognition of their heroic struggle in the interests of the Party and the people, said the Ministry of Public Security.

In the past year, Chinese police have completed a series of major security tasks, such as the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics, and have played a key role in the bid to better coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, while also helping China embark on its new journey toward building a modern socialist country.

They have always put the people first and worked very hard to build a safe China at a higher level.

The report of the Party's 20th national congress requires that the "Fengqiao Experience" be adhered to and developed at the grassroots level of society in the new era.

Fengqiao in eastern China was celebrated for its community-level social governance in the 1960s. The "Fengqiao Experience" is still regarded as the benchmark for resolving social disputes.

Given this, police and auxiliary police officers across the country have contributed to a greater focus on the community, the rural areas, the enterprise, and the campus – aiming to resolve contradictions and hidden dangers, as well as create security and stability at the grassroots level.

In Zhangzhou City, east China's Fujian Province, the local public security authority has developed an online patrol platform enabling local residents to report potential dangers in the neighbourhoods.

The public security organs of Qianxinan Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, have set up over 4,000 online co-governance groups involving more than 670,000 people to better protect and serve the local residents.

China is recognized as one of the safest countries in the world. It is one of the countries with the lowest homicide rate, the lowest crime rate, and the fewest gun and explosive-related criminal cases.

Public security organs across the country have since last year launched special campaigns targeting various types of crimes.

By the end of November 2022, 80,000 criminal cases involving food, drugs, and the environment, as well as intellectual property rights, had been solved. In addition, 391,000 cases of telecom and Internet fraud were cracked. More than 37,000 cross-border gambling-related criminal cases were investigated and handled.

Behind the data are the unrepentant efforts of the Chinese police, which also bring an increased sense of security to the people.

As an important national force in public security administration and criminal justice, Chinese police persist in promoting a higher level of social security and higher quality of development in the country.