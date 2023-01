China's manufacturing heartland Guangdong Province has set a GDP growth target of at least 5 percent for 2023, Guangdong governor Wang Weizhong said on Thursday.

China's manufacturing heartland Guangdong Province has set a GDP growth target of at least 5 percent for 2023, Guangdong governor Wang Weizhong said on Thursday.

The GDP of the southern province was estimated at 12.8 trillion yuan (US$1.9 trillion) in 2022, said Wang as he delivered the government work report at the annual session of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress.